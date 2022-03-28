Watch: Messi's award-winning assist to Mbappe for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has won assist of the year from Ligue 1 for his pass to Kylian Mbappe against Saint-Etienne earlier this season.

Messi dribbled past several defenders before laying the ball off to his French team-mate, who calmly slid the ball into the net.

PSG won the match 3-1 with Messi collecting three assists and Mbappe scoring twice.

Watch: Messi's award-winning assist to Mbappe

