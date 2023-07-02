WATCH: Memphis Depay gets sharp with Brandon Marshall! Atletico Madrid forward posts video of intense training session with former NFL star

Memphis Depay underwent an intense training session as he looked sharp ahead of the new season with Atletico Madrid.

Memphis trains in Ghana

Joined Atletico in January from Barcelona

Atletico to play Man City in their pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international forward is currently in Ghana preparing himself for the upcoming 2023/24 season. He posted a video of an intense training session where he was joined by former American football player Brandon Marshall.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Memphis joined Atletico from Barcelona in January this year on a two-and-a-half-year contract. He played in nine matches for Diego Simeone's side last season and scored four times.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO MADRID? Atleti are set to visit South Korea for pre-season tour where they will face Manchester City and a combined K-League XI. They are also scheduled to visit Mexico and USA where they will face Real Sociedad and Sevilla respectively.