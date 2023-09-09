WATCH: Ex-PL ref Mark Clattenburg shocked as YouTube star Max Fosh pulls out Uno reverse card after being booked

YouTube star Max Fosh had a hilarious reaction to being booked by Mark Clattenburg - pulling out an Uno reverse card and waving it at the referee.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Premier League referee showed the YouTube star a yellow card during the Sidemen FC charity match in London on Saturday, but Fosh, who scored earlier in the game, turned it back on him with the Uno reverse card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident occurred during the charity match between Sidemen FC and YouTube Allstars. Fosh's Allstars team were beaten 8-5 as the game raised over £2 million for charity.

WHAT NEXT? The YouTube stars will likely organise another charity match to take place next year.