WATCH: Marcelo rolls back the years! Legendary Brazil defender hits screamer for Fluminense to win Campeonato Carioca

Marcelo opened the scoring for Fluminense with a screamer as his side went on to clinch the Campeonato Carioca after thrashing Flamengo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid man rolled back the years with a worldie in the 30th minute to put his team in front. He went past two Flamengo defenders before launching a shot from the edge of the box which went straight into the goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Marcelo's world-class strike, German Cano doubled and then tripled the team's lead in the 34th and 56th minutes. Alexsander then scored the team's fourth goal to seal the title.

WHAT NEXT FOR FLUMINENSE? Fernando Diniz's side will next take on Paysandu in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil third-round clash on April 12.