Malawi striker Gabadinho Mhango and Morocco star Achriaf Hakimi exchanged wonder goals in Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations clash.

Mhango's 40-yard stunner gave his side the lead within just eight minutes against the highly-favoured Morocco.

However, after Youssef En-Nesyr levelled the score just before half-time, Hakimi stepped up with a stunning free-kick to give Morocco the lead as they triumphed 2-1.

What happened?

THE BEST GOAL YOU WILL SEE AT #AFCON!!! 🤯



Watch to the end for the best angle 🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/vp4DEEf0Bc — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 25, 2022

Mhango's goal came early, with the striker receiving the ball from John Banda from inside Malawi's own half.

The striker took that pass and cut towards goal before rifling a shot from long range.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was left helpless as he attempted to get a hand to Mhango's perfectly-hit shot, with the Morocco shot-stopper only able to watch as it soared into the back of the net.

The goal was Mahango's third of the tournament, having scored twice against Zimbabwe in the group stage.

THAT IS MAGICAL!!! 🤩



Take a bow, Achraf Hakimi 🔥pic.twitter.com/2Lxlm6EiN7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 25, 2022

Goooooooolazoo, Hakimi, otra vez de tiro libre, está adelantando a Marruecos que ya le dio la vuelta ante Maui pic.twitter.com/uVzDPwM8Ar — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 25, 2022

Hakimi stepped up with a wondergoal of his own in the 70th minute, firing home a stunner that proved to be the game-winner.

The Moroccan star smashed a 30-yard set-piece right into the top corner, leading his side to the quarter-finals.

His fantastic finish prompted an instant reaction from PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who immediately declared Hakimi the best right back in the game.

ACHRAF HAKIMI.

BEST RB IN THE WORLD.



GOOD NIGHT GUYS. 👋🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 25, 2022

