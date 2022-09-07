Liverpool live stream and TV channel - How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool tonight

Liverpool finished the 2021-22 season with two trophies in their cabinet as Jurgen Klopp's men clinched the Carabao Cup as well the FA Cup but fell short of quadruple as they finished a point off Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the Champions League 1-0 to Real Madrid.
Having first signed a three-year contract as the club's new manager in 2015, Klopp continues at the helm and started the 2022-23 season by claiming his first FA Community Shield title following a 3-1 win over Man City.
Currently ninth on the Premier League standings table (W2 D3 L1), Liverpool also partake in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.
Live broadcast of Liverpool's next match
Liverpool's next fixture is a Champions League Group A clash against Napoli.
Date
Time
Fixture
UK TV channel + stream
USA TV channel + stream
Sep 7
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Napoli vs Liverpool
BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app
CBS Sports/Paramount+
How to watch Liverpool's upcoming Premier League games
A Premier League tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers is sandwiched between Liverpool's opening two matchdays in the Champions League. The Reds' wave off September with a game against Chelsea.
In the UK, BT Sport and Sky Sports show Liverpool's Premier League games with streaming available on the BT Sport website and app.
In the U.S., Premier League matches can be watched on NBCSN , NBC and the NBC sports app.
Date
Time
Fixture
UK TV channel + stream
USA TV channel + stream
Sep 10
3pm BST / 10am ET
Liverpool vs Wolves
TBC
fuboTV
Sep 18
4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
TBC
Oct 1
3pm BST / 10am ET
Liverpool vs Brighton
TBC
Liverpool TV channels and live streams in the Champions League
Liverpool engage in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League from Group A that also has Napoli (Italy), Ajax (Netherlands) and Rangers (Scotland).
BT Sport is showing the game Liverpool's Champions League fixtures in the UK, with a live stream option available on BT Player.
In the U.S., CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
Date
Time
Fixture
UK TV channel + stream
USA TV channel + stream
Sep 7
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Napoli vs Liverpool
BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app
CBS Sports/Paramount+
Sep 13
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Liverpool vs Ajax
TBC
TBC
Oct 4
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Liverpool vs Rangers
TBC
TBC
Oct 12
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Rangers vs Liverpool
TBC
TBC
Oct 26
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Ajax vs Liverpool
TBC
TBC
Nov 1
8pm BST / 4pm ET
Liverpool vs Napoli
TBC
Where to watch Liverpool in the Carabao Cup
Liverpool play in the Carabao Cup from the third round or Round of 32, with the draw against Derby County. The rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup have not yet been announced.
Liverpool's schedule in the FA Cup
Liverpool play in the FA Cup from the third round, which will take place in January 2023.
