Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa were once team-mates at Liverpool, but they have now been seen squaring up on the touchline as coaches.

Once colleagues at Anfield

Now rivals in Madrid

Tempers boil over in cup clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spain internationals are back in Madrid working within the academy ranks at Atletico and Real respectively. They locked horns during an U19 derby contest on Sunday, with tempers boiling over as they almost came to blows.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: World Cup-winning striker Torres shoved former defender Arbeloa before reportedly saying “I’ll blow your head off”. His coaching rival responded by saying “start whenever you want”, as players and coaches from both teams joined the argument, with Arbeloa shown a yellow card for his actions, while Torres saw red and was ushered away from the dugout.

WHAT NEXT? The game in question finished 2-2 after extra-time, and 4-2 to Real on aggregate, allowing Arbeloa’s side to progress to the Youth Cup semi-finals as Torres and Co. are forced to focus on league matters.