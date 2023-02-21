WATCH: Liverpool fans annoy Real Madrid players with late-night fireworks display ahead of Champions League match

Dan Bernstein
|
Benzema Fireworks Getty Images
Liverpool vs Real MadridLiverpoolReal MadridUEFA Champions League

Liverpool fans lit fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 a.m. in an attempt to put off their Spanish visitors ahead of a Champions League match.

  • First leg of last 16 at Anfield
  • Rematch of last year's UCL final
  • Section of Liverpool fans on worst behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? In a classic over-the-top football fan manoeuvre, Reds fans put on a full-fledged fireworks show in the middle of the night, less than 24 hours before Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid veterans such as Karim Benzema and Luka Modric have no doubt experienced this prank plenty of times in their careers, so it may have just worked to disrupt the sleep patterns of city locals. In any case, it underlined how badly Reds supporters want to overcome a Blancos side who have bested them on five occasions in Europe in the past 10 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After the last-16 fixture against Real Madrid, Liverpool will visit Crystal Palace this weekend.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

22427 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will Liverpool go in the 2023 Champions League?

  • 54%Round of 16
  • 20%Quarter-final
  • 8%Semi-final
  • 17%Final
22427 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW