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James Freemantle

Where to watch Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

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World Cup
Uruguay

When and where?

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World Cup - Grp. H
Atlanta Stadium

Group H Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing the World Cup in Uruguay?

In Uruguay, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between premium providers and the national public broadcasting network.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

DSports (DirecTV) & DAZN

Pay-TV / Streaming

Broadcasting all 104 matches of the tournament live. DAZN also offers access to the DSports broadcast for subscribers in Uruguay.

Paramount+ & Disney+

Streaming

Both streaming platforms are providing comprehensive coverage of the tournament for subscribers as part of broader regional distribution deals.

Canal 5 (TNU) & Antel TV

Free-to-Air

Broadcasting 32 matches for free through a state co-production initiative. This includes all of Uruguay's matches, the opening game, the semi-finals, and the final. Available on traditional television via Canal 5 and streaming via the Antel TV platform.

How do I watch Canal 5 from abroad using ExpressVPN?

To watch Uruguay's public broadcaster Canal 5 (also known as TNU) from the UK using ExpressVPN, you need to make it look like your internet connection is coming from Uruguay.

Here is the step-by-step process:

1. Open ExpressVPN:

Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in.

2. Connect to a Uruguay server:

Search for Uruguay in the location list and connect. You must wait for the connection to be established before opening your browser.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are using a computer, it helps to use "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" mode, or clear your cache, so the site doesn't remember your previous location.

4. Go to the Canal 5 website:

Navigate to the official Canal 5 website (often listed as TNU or mediospublicos.uy) and look for the "En Vivo" (Live) section. You can also check their official YouTube channel, which sometimes simulcasts their live feed.

5. Start watching:

Click play on the live stream. If it prompts you to create an account, you can usually do so for free.

Frequently asked questions

Uruguay are in World Cup Group H alongside 2010 winners Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. 

Uruguay kicks off its campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 16th. 

The Uruguay national team, famously known as La Celeste, has chosen Playa del Carmen, Mexico, as their base camp for the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is a relentless presence, covering every blade of grass in multiple systems and formations. He also loves a big goal in a big game. 

Alongside him in midfield, Man United's Manuel Ugarte also isn't shy of doing the dirty work. 

Up front, ex-Liverpool man Darwin Nunez will be the focal point of their attack. 

Canal 5 (the national public broadcaster) is the official home for free-to-air coverage, typically focusing on all Uruguay matches and the tournament's final stages. DirecTV remains a major regional player, providing comprehensive coverage of all 104 matches for its subscribers.

Uruguay has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 15 times (1930, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).

Despite having a relatively small population, Uruguay is still a historical powerhouse, winning the tournament multiple times, namely in 1930 and 1950. 

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