How to watch Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: Date, time, fightcard & more info

Terence Crawford will fight Israil Madrimov in a hotly anticipated super welterweight bout this August at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.
The former, one of only three men in history to be the undisputed world champion at two weights, has held titles at lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight across the course of an undefeated career to date.
But he will put his record on the line in pursuit of what could be sporting immortality in his latest contest, as he meets Madrimov, the reigning WBA super welterweight belt holder at the home of Los Angeles FC.
The division, also known as light middleweight or junior middleweight, saw The Dream from Uzbekistan claim his crown against Magomed Kurbanov in March - and with both men still without a professional career loss against them, there’s plenty at stake for them both.
Elsewhere on the bill, former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz will face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, while Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Jose Valenzuela will fight at junior welterweight.
It’s shaping up to be an entertaining night of boxing action, but just how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment of it? Below, GOAL brings you all the details on Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.
When is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov?Getty Images
Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will face off on Saturday, August 3, with the fight due to take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States, representing a fight in his home nation for the former.
The undercard is set to begin at 16:30 ET, while the ringwalks for the main fight are anticipated around 23:30 ET.
- Date: Saturday, August 3
- Start time: 4:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm UK
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. UK (Sunday)
How to watch Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov
Across the globe, coverage of Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will be shown and streamed through DAZN. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN on pay-per-view, and pricing information can be found below, along with a breakdown of start times worldwide:
|Region
|Main event ringwalks (approx)
|Watch
|PPV price
|USA
|23:30 pm ET
|DAZN
|79.99 USD
|Canada
|23:30 pm ET
|DAZN
|79.99 CAD
|UK
|4:30 am BST (Sunday)
|DAZN
|24.99 GBP
|Ireland
|4:30 am BST (Sunday)
|DAZN
|24.99 EUR
|France
|5:30 am CEST (Sunday)
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|South Africa
|5:30 am SAST (Sunday)
|DAZN
|399.99 ZAR
|India
|9:00 am IST (Sunday)
|DAZN
|1,850 INR
|Australia
|13:30 pm AEST (Sunday)
|DAZN
|34.99 AUD
|Japan
|12:30 pm JST (Sunday)
|DAZN
|3,000 JPY
Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov Fight Card
|Weight Class
|Main Card
|Super welterweight
|Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov
|Heavyweight
|Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller
|Junior welterweight
|Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela
|Light heavyweight
|David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic
|Heavyweight
|Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole
|Lightweight
|Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran
Terence Crawford professional boxing stats
- Age: 36
- Height: 5ft 7in
- Reach: 74"
- Total fights: 40
- Record: 40-0 (31 KOs)
Israil Madrimov professional boxing stats
- Age: 29
- Height: 5ft 8in
- Reach: 68.5"
- Total fights: 11
- Record: 10-0-1 (7 KOs)