WATCH: Lionel Messi MOBBED by Argentina fans during restaurant visit in Buenos Aires

Going out in public when you are Lionel Messi can be a tricky business, with the Argentine mobbed by fans during a restaurant visit in Buenos Aires.

All-time great back in his homeland

Has faced criticism at PSG this season

World Cup winner idolised in South America

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has, amid more questions regarding his future at Paris Saint-Germain, wasted no time in heading home after reaching the latest international break. While he has been facing criticism from pundits and jeers from the stands in France, the 35-year-old World Cup winner remains a hero in the eyes of his compatriots in South America and everybody wants a piece of him whenever he leaves his family bubble.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has, as an all-time great in the football world, grown accustomed to generating such elaborate shows of emotion from those in Argentina, but it is still a little scary to see a mass of people surge their way forward as you endeavour to leave an eating establishment.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina, who brought Messi’s long wait for global glory to a close at Qatar 2022, have two friendlies to take in during the March break in domestic action – with those contests set to see them take on Panama and Curacao.