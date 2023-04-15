WATCH: Kylian Mbappe assists Lionel Messi with magical back-heel flick as PSG pour in goals vs Lens

- Messi finished off Mbappe's flick
- Gave PSG 3-0 lead
- Argentine's 15th league goal
WHAT HAPPENED? With PSG leading 2-0, Messi and Mbappe linked up to put the game beyond doubt. Mbappe slid the Argentine in behind with a sumptuous back-heel, which Messi dutifully finished for a three-goal advantage.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The star duo have now directly linked up for 23 goals in all competitions this season. This one, which seemingly put the contest between PSG's nearest title rivals beyond doubt, might have been one of the biggest of them all.
WHAT NEXT? The duo will continue to start for PSG as they hunt down a Ligue 1 title.
