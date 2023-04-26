WATCH: Classic Kevin De Bruyne! Man City star lands early hammer blow with stunning individual goal in title showdown with Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne fired Manchester City into an early lead in the Premier League title showdown against Arsenal on Wednesday.

De Bruyne fired into bottom corner

Gives City lead just seven minutes in

Result will be vital in title race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian playmaker received the ball from Erling Haaland and drove deep into the Arsenal half before firing low into the bottom corner. The goal came just seven minutes into the potential Premier League title decider at the Etihad Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal held a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table heading into this clash. A win for City would pull them within two of the Gunners while still having two games in hand over Mikel Arteta's men.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will look to haul themselves back into the match, while Pep Guardiola's side will attempt to hold on to their advantage.