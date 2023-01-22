WATCH: John Terry joins Chelsea fans in Anfield away end for Liverpool draw

John Terry joined away fans at Anfield as the Blues legend watched Chelsea play out a goalless draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool

Terry in attendance at Anfield

Pictured chanting with away fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Chelsea, Aston Villa and England man was pictured with fans as they chanted the famous "Double, Double, Double" chant eulogising their former centre-back. Terry later uploaded a series of videos and pictures of the outing to Instagram with the words: "I loved being in the away end with our supporters today. A huge thank you to all our supporters who travel the world supporting our great club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Terry wasn't treated to the most enthralling of encounters on Saturday with new boy Mykhailo Mudryk offering an impressive cameo off the bench in an otherwise forgettable 0-0 draw. The result didn't really help out either side, though, who remain firmly mid table and way off the pace so far this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues' premature exit from the FA Cup means they are not back in action again till February 3, when they host Fulham in the league.