Richarlison
WATCH: Joga bonito! Richarlison converts sublime Brazil team goal as Seleçao maul South Korea
James Hunsley
11:44 PM GMT+4 05/12/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil pulled away from South Korea with a sublime team goal which started and ended with the Tottenham forward. Brazil's No. 9 flicked the ball twice with his head before beating Hwang In-beom, linking up with Lucas Paqueta and finally Thiago Silva, who threaded a delightful ball back to Richarlison who finished cooly past Kim Seung-gyu. Cue the dance moves from the Brazil bench and manager Tite.
"Eye-catching, intricate... typically Brazilian!" 🇧🇷🙌— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 5, 2022
How good is Richarlison for this Brazil side?! 😲#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IbJbKku3j2
Richarlison is just toying with them out there 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/eEbUu4eWTW— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022
