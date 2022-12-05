News Matches
Richarlison

WATCH: Joga bonito! Richarlison converts sublime Brazil team goal as Seleçao maul South Korea

James Hunsley
11:44 PM GMT+4 05/12/2022
Richarlison Brazil 2022
Richarlison scored Brazil's third against South Korea in some style, finishing off a fine team move before a celebration that matched the occasion.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil pulled away from South Korea with a sublime team goal which started and ended with the Tottenham forward. Brazil's No. 9 flicked the ball twice with his head before beating Hwang In-beom, linking up with Lucas Paqueta and finally Thiago Silva, who threaded a delightful ball back to Richarlison who finished cooly past Kim Seung-gyu. Cue the dance moves from the Brazil bench and manager Tite.

More to follow...

