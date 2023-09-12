WATCH: Harry Maguire's nightmare week continues! England defender scores embarrassing own goal against Scotland

England defender Harry Maguire scored an own goal against Scotland on Tuesday night as his nightmare week continued.

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire attempted to block Andy Robertson's low cross in the 67th minute, only to deflect the ball past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The error gifted Scotland a lifeline, with first-half strikes from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham putting England firmly in control.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has been well down the pecking order at Manchester United in recent times, but Gareth Southgate kept faith with him for the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine - only for the defender to put in a poor performance.

WHAT NEXT? The Man Utd man's error did not prove to be too costly, with Harry Kane restoring the Three Lions' two-goal advantage shortly after.