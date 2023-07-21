WATCH: Happy birthday Erling Haaland! Jack Grealish presents Man City team-mate with cake as Premier League Golden Boot winner turns 23 in Tokyo

Manchester City star Erling Haaland was pleasantly surprised when his team-mates presented him with a birthday cake while on their pre-season tour.

Haaland turned 23 on Friday

Grealish presented striker with cake

Sang happy birthday song to striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland turned 23 on Friday while in Tokyo as part of his team's pre-season tour of Asia. Jack Grealish welcomed the superstar striker into the room where a birthday cake had already been lit and he was serenaded with a happy birthday song.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City will play friendly matches in Japan and South Korea as they prepare to defend their Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles next season. Haaland will use the tour to get back to full fitness to boost his hopes of improving on last season's Golden Boot-winning tally of 36 Premier League goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Haaland and his co-stars will take on Yokohama F. Marinos in their first pre-season match on Sunday.