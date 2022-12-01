WATCH: Goal of the tournament contender! Mexico's Chavez bends home glorious free-kick
- Chavez scores outrageous free-kick
- Mexico's second goal at 2022 World Cup
- Keeps alive hopes of escaping Group C
WHAT HAPPENED? With his side already a goal to the good but still chasing down Poland above them in Group C, Chavez stepped up and smashed in a spectacular free-kick to put Mexico two goals to the good against Saudi Arabia in the 52nd minute.
LUIS CHAVEZ THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS 🚀— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022
What a way to score your first goal for Mexico 🔥#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eCRMvcdKYz
WHAT A STRIKE BY LUIS CHAVEZ 🤯🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/MY26lftFxj— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having failed to find their scoring touch and putting their entire World Cup campaign in jeopardy, El Tri might just have found it too late. Regardless, the strike was a fabulous one and a goal that Chavez will never forget.
WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO? With just how wide open Group C remains, Mexico have an identical record to Poland, meaning they look set to be eliminated from the World Cup on the grounds of fair play as they have amassed more yellow cards.
