Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Egypt's World Cup campaign from abroad using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), connect to an Egyptian server and stream games live on beIN SPORTS MAX which is available on the TOD streaming service or the beIN CONNECT app.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Egypt?

In Egypt, the exclusive official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by beIN Sports, which serves as the main broadcaster for the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: