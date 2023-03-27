Cristiano Ronaldo was among the goals again for Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg, where he showed off a new celebration.

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has become the most-capped player in the history of men’s international football, added to his record-breaking tally of strikes for his country when bagging a brace on Sunday. Ronaldo now has 122 goals for Portugal through 198 appearances, with his first of the evening against Luxembourg seeing him combine his iconic ‘SIUU’ celebration with his more recent ‘sleep’ pose.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has combined goal celebrations before, with his time at Juventus seeing him pair the ‘SIUU’ jump and spin with Paulo Dybala’s mask gesture – as he was turning out alongside the World Cup-winning Argentine at the time.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ pose is now mimicked throughout the world, becoming a global sensation that often gets packed stadiums roaring in unison, while the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star – who is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr – also offers a “self-deprecating” nod towards his supposed fondness for taking naps when breaking out his much calmer closed eyes celebration.