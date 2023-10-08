England star Alex Greenwood was shockingly shown a second yellow card for apparent time-wasting during Manchester City's WSL clash with Chelsea.

Greenwood cautioned for a foul early on

Received a second yellow for time-wasting

Decision was extremely harsh

WHAT HAPPENED? Greenwood was booked by referee Emily Heaslip for a foul early on in the first half, shortly after her side had gone 1-0 up courtesy of a great strike from Chloe Kelly. Seven minutes before the break she was shown a yellow again for taking too long on a free kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision was extremely harsh, with Greenwood only delaying her release of the free kick as she was looking for options to pass to. She took 26 seconds in total before the card came out. Fellow City defender Laia Alexandri was left fuming by the sending off and was booked for dissent in the aftermath. Jill Roord suffered the same fate for protesting at half time.

WHAT NEXT? With City down to ten players, their job just got a lot harder, though they did at least manage to head into the half-time break with their one-goal lead still in tact.