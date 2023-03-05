WATCH: Cody Gakpo on FIRE! Nightmare for Man Utd as Liverpool winger puts Jurgen Klopp's side 3-0 up with superb dinked effort

Cody Gakpo's starring role in Liverpool's clash against Manchester United continued as he chipped past David de Gea to make it 3-0 to the home team.

Gakpo scored his second of the game

Fine finish put Reds 3-0 up

Winger now has four Premier League goals

WHAT HAPPENED?

Gakpo had opened the scoring in the first half with a lovely finish before Darwin Nunez doubled the Reds' lead. The Dutch winger then put the hosts even further ahead just five minutes into the second period. Liverpool hit United with a counter attack that ended with Mohamed Salah feeding it through to the January signing and he dinked it into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is Gakpo's second of the game and his fourth in eight Premier League appearances since joining Liverpool from PSV. Salah made it 4-0 for Liverpool moments later to rub salt in United's wounds.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After the Anfield clash with United, Gakpo and his fellow Reds stars will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League next Saturday.