WATCH: Celtic boss Fran Alonso headbutted by Rangers rival Craig McPherson after dramatic Old Firm Women’s derby

Celtic boss Fran Alonso appeared to be headbutted by Rangers rival Craig McPherson at the end a feisty women’s Old Firm derby clash on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two arch-rivals locked horns in the SWPL with precious points up for grabs, and there was a dramatic finish to the contest as Caitlin Hayes grabbed a 99th-minute equaliser for the Hoops. McPherson was clearly angered by that outcome and was caught on camera pushing his way past players and coaches before seemingly forcing his head into the back of Alonso’s.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alonso, who claimed to have been verbally abused as well as physically, told Sky Sports afterwards: “I did not see it as he came from behind. I do not know, I did not talk to him the whole game. Obviously you are disappointed to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it but I don't know, I was called little rat.”

WHAT NEXT? Rangers head coach Malky Thomson has confirmed that the Gers will be launching an investigation into the altercation, saying: “Without me seeing it I wouldn't comment. If that is the case there will be an investigation and we will look at it.”