WATCH: Casemiro bear hugs Man Utd fans during huge Manchester derby victory

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Casemiro(C)Getty Images
CasemiroManchester UnitedManchester United vs Manchester CityManchester CityPremier League

Casemiro was all charged up during the Manchester derby and was seen bear hugging a group of Manchester United fans in the stands.

  • Casemiro hugged Manchester United fans
  • Excited after Rashford's winner
  • Provided assist for Fernandes' equaliser

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian played a pivotal role in his team's victory over rivals Manchester City on Saturday and provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes' controversialequaliser in the 78th minute. After Marcus Rashford netted the winner soon after, the former Real Madrid man could not hide his excitement and even hugged some United fans in the stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has been a consistent performer for the Red Devils since joining them in the summer. He has appeared in 25 games in all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side are next in action on Wednesday, when they take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League tie.