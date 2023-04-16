WATCH: Heartbreak for Bukayo Saka! West Ham EQUALISE against Arsenal just minutes after penalty miss in crucial Premier League clash

Bukayo Saka was left distraught as he missed a penalty against West Ham, allowing them to go on and equalise against Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal were 2-1 up as Saka took penalty

Gunners star missed from the spot

West Ham equalised minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners had a two-goal lead cut in half when Said Benrahma converted a penalty for the home team in the crucial Premier League clash. Saka had the opportunity to put his team 3-1 up early in the second half, but failed to convert from the penalty spot. Just three minutes later, West Ham went on to score through Jarrod Bowen to go level with their London rivals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The second-half turnaround could prove devastating for Arsenal if they fail to find the winning goal. A draw would be their second in a row in the Premier League and will leave them four points ahead of Manchester City in the table, with Pep Guardiola's men holding a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are in action again on Friday as they host Southampton in the Premier League.