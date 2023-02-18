WATCH: Pick that out! Bukayo Saka scores thunderbolt half volley for Arsenal against Aston Villa

- Villa ahead early on
- Saka smashed home to level
- Fiery game locked at 2-2
WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal fell behind on five minutes at Villa park, before Bukayo Saka took matters into his own hands to fire his side level with an unstoppable half volley after Tyrone Mings had failed to properly clear the ball.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are desperately seeking a win that will, if only temporarily, take them back to the top of the Premier League table, but have had to come from behind twice in a feisty clash at Villa Park with the two sides locked at 2-2 late on...
