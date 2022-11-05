WATCH: Bale scores latest goal in MLS playoff history to help LAFC win championship

Gareth Bale scored a dramatic equalizer in extra time for LAFC to force penalties against Philadelphia Union.

Bale came on as late sub

Union took 3-2 lead in 120'+4'

Bale equalized in 120'+8'

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Real Madrid star leapt high to meet a cross into the box and powered his shot past the goalkeeper to set off wild celebrations. LAFC then won the game in a shootout to become MLS champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an unbelievable moment for Bale near the end of an unbelievable back-and-forth match. He's the hero and worth every bit of money LAFC give him.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? A little tournament called the World Cup in just a couple of weeks.