WATCH: Awkward moment reporter asks deadpan Guardiola for a selfie at pre-Copenhagen press conference

- Journalist asked Pep for selfie
- Struggled to take picture
- Encounter soon became pretty awkward
WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was getting ready for his pre-match press conference when a reporter asked him for a selfie. The journalist then struggled to take the picture, leading to an awkward encounter as a stone-faced Pep waited for the ordeal to be over. You can feel his embarrassment!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: City face a gruelling schedule and are travelling all over the continent in the coming weeks. Their Champions League fixture against Copenhagen is followed by a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.