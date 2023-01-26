WATCH: Al-Ittihad fans taunt Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted with Lionel Messi chants from Al-Ittihad fans during Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup game on Thursday.

Ronaldo taunted by Al-Ittihad fans

Supporters chanted for Messi

Al-Nassr losing in semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? Upon arriving to the King Fahd International Stadium for a Saudi Super Cup clash against Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr's new forward received a rather surprising reaction from the home crowd. Ronaldo, who has been treated like a king since making the big-money move to the Middle East, was greeted by chants for his rival Messi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo played against Messi last week in a friendly and is now settling into domestic action with Al-Nassr following his post-World Cup transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? CR7 will be in action again next Friday against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.