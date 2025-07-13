Vinicius Junior's Portuguese side FC Alverca acquires forward Leo Chu from FC Dallas

The Real Madrid superstar’s co-owned Portuguese club has completed the permanent transfer of Brazilian forward

WHAT HAPPENED

FC Dallas has transferred forward Leo Chu to FC Alverca of Liga Portugal, the club announced. The newly-promoted Portuguese side was recently acquired by a consortium headlined by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, making this the first acquisition of an MLS player by the Brazilian international's club.

Chu joined Dallas earlier this year as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Jesus Ferreira to Seattle Sounders, but made only four appearances for the Texas club, scoring one goal.

WHAT FC DALLAS POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Vinicius Junior's acquisition of FC Alverca in February 2025 marked his entry into club ownership - while still at the peak of his playing career. The Brazilian superstar led a consortium that purchased nearly 80 percent of the Portuguese club from former owner Ricardo Vicintin for a reported €10 million.

When Vini Jr bought the club, Alverca was competing in Portugal's second division and earned back-to-back promotions to the Liga Portugal.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Chu will join FC Alverca as they prepare for their first season in Liga Portugal after earning promotion. The Brazilian winger will look to rebuild momentum in his career after limited playing time in Dallas.