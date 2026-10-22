Jose Mourinho and Kylian Mbappe defend Vinicius Jr following Real Madrid crowd whistles

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Jose Mourinho and Kylian Mbappe have publicly supported Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian forward was whistled by Real Madrid supporters during their recent Champions League victory. The attacker is currently enduring a difficult nine-game goal drought and faces a lengthy domestic suspension.

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Bernabeu crowd turns on Vinicius

Mourinho and Mbappe have publicly stepped up to defend Vinicius. The Brazilian attacker drew noticeable whistles from the home supporters during 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius was substituted in the 70th minute of the European clash after failing to find the back of the net once again.

The forward is currently experiencing a deeply difficult spell, having failed to score in his last nine appearances for the club. Overall, the winger has managed just one goal and three assists in 11 outings this season. He is also currently serving the beginning of a four-match suspension in Liga, adding to a highly frustrating start to the campaign.

Mourinho praises tactical discipline

Mourinho acknowledged the emotional difficulty of facing severe criticism from your own supporters. As quoted by ESPN, the manager said: "When you are on the pitch and you are whistled when playing away, often it's a boost to your motivation. When it's at home, it hurts."

Despite the ongoing lack of goals, the Real Madrid boss remained pleased with his player's overall contribution against the German side. Mourinho specifically highlighted the forward's defensive efforts and tireless off-the-ball work rate.

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"Vini put in a good tactical performance," Mourinho stated. "Vini defended very well. He then had a chance to score a brilliant goal, but the goalkeeper made a great save."

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Mbappe backs teammate to recover

Mbappe, who earned the MVP award against Leipzig after registering a goal and an assist, also voiced his staunch support. The French international insisted that Vinicius's visible frustration stems from a deep desire to help the team succeed.

"He's doing well," Mbappe told reporters after the match. "It's good that he's upset because it means he wants to give a lot to the team and the fans. I think he just needs to stay calm and proud of who he is. A great player must always take pride in who they are and gain confidence because the quality is there."

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Just a spectator in the Clasico

Vinicius now faces an extended period on the sidelines due to his ongoing domestic ban. The Brazilian will be completely unavailable for Los Blancos' upcoming league fixtures over the next fortnight. The Brazilian player is confirmed to be nothing more than a spectator when Los Blancos take on Barcelona in El Clasico at the Camp Nou this Sunday. Furthermore, he will also remain sidelined for the matches against Racing Santander and Valencia.