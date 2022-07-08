Villarreal star Danjuma turns down West Ham offer

The Netherlands star wants to build on an impressive 2021-22 campaign in Spain rather than move once more

By Ángel Cebrián - West Ham United have seen their interest in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma rebuffed, GOAL can confirm.

The Hammers are one of a number of Premier League teams interested in Danjuma's services after an impressive 2021-22 season.

But for now at least he will not be heading for England after turning down an offer from David Moyes' side.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international had a debut season to remember in La Liga following his move from Bournemouth last summer.

In 34 appearances for Villarreal Danjuma netted 16 goals, including six strikes during the Yellow Submarine's thrilling trip to the Champions League semi-finals.

That form understandably grabbed the attention of many clubs, including West Ham, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Hammers have shown the greatest interest for his services, but Danjuma is not tempted by the east Londoners.

Why won't Danjuma move?

The winger's top priority at the moment is to consolidate his brilliant last campaign, which ended in April due to a muscular injury.

That means staying at Villarreal for 2022-23, regaining fitness and hitting his best form again in order to stay in contention for a spot in Netherlands' World Cup spot.

Villarreal in turn are in no hurry to sell, having signed the player only 12 months ago to a contract which runs until June 2026.

