Video: Vingada tells Koora: Al-Hilal did Jesus an injustice

Nelo Vingada, the former Saudi Arabian national-team manager, believes his compatriot Jorge Jesus deserved better treatment during his time in charge of Al-Hilal.

Jesus guided Al-Hilal from 2023 to 2025, securing multiple titles, including the league, the King's Cup, and two Saudi Super Cups, while setting a record 34-match winning streak across all competitions.

Despite this success, Al-Hilal dismissed him for failing to secure the AFC Champions League, and he immediately joined cross-town rivals Al-Nassr.

On Tuesday, Matchday 32 of the Saudi Pro League will pit him against Al-Hilal in a title-deciding derby.

Al-Nassr currently lead the standings with 82 points from 32 matches, five points ahead of Al-Hilal, who have played one game fewer, with only one round left after this derby.

Asked whether he felt Jesus had been treated unfairly at Al-Hilal, the coach who led Saudi Arabia to victory in the 1996 Asian Cup emphasised that his compatriot "deserved better treatment".

In a forthcoming interview with Koora, Vingada stated, "Jesus did an amazing job with Al-Hilal, achieving a string of victories, fantastic results and an exceptional season; it is difficult to replicate what he achieved with the team."

"I know Al-Hilal is the biggest club in Saudi Arabia and the pressure there is immense, but a coach who delivers so much deserves better treatment, especially given the brilliant work he and his staff have done."

Vingada concluded, "But that's football, and that's life in the game; sometimes a manager does a great job, yet in the end only results are remembered, no matter how good the work."