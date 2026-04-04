Video: Tony responds to Ronaldo with his usual snark

Al-Ahli Jeddah striker Ivan Tony continues his impressive form this season, having found the net against Damac in Saturday evening’s clash between the two sides in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, cementing his status as one of the team’s standout players.

The veteran English striker found the net just six minutes into the match, capitalising on a superb cross from Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno to slot the ball into an empty net.

With this goal, Tony responded to the brilliance of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace to lead his side to a 5-2 thrashing of Al-Najma on Friday.

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The current season is witnessing a fierce battle for the top scorer title in the Roshen Professional League, with Tony taking his tally to 26 goals at the top of the table, extending his lead over Mexican Julian Quintonis, Al-Qadisiyah’s striker, by two goals (24).

This marks the third consecutive occasion on which Tony has found the net, having scored against Al-Ittihad and then Al-Qadsia in the last two Roshen League matches.

Ronaldo sits in third place with 23 goals, as the Portuguese star has missed several matches due to various circumstances, allowing Tony to pull away at the top.



