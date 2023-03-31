Video shows footballer's car flying through air & smashing into sports hall as horrific crash sees Sofian Kiyine rushed to hospital

Sofian Kiyine suffered a horrific crash as his car flew off the road and into the air before smashing through the wall of a sports hall in Belgium.

The OH Leuven player seemed to lose control of his car at a roundabout in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday evening and ended up smashing through the walls of a sports hall at high speed, leaving a huge hole in the building.

Kiyine was rushed to hospital, with his condition described as non-life threatening. Leuven, who are owned by Leicester City owners King Power, released a statement which read: "Kiyine was taken to the emergency department of the nearest hospital where further examinations are taking place.

"He is not in a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, no other vehicles or persons were involved in the accident. The club is waiting for more clarity about the exact circumstances of how the accident came about before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery."

It has been reported that there were children in the building at the time of the accident, although fortunately they had left the hall area moments before the crash, with no further injuries reported.

Belgian authorities are investigating the accident, with the player continuing his recovery in hospital.