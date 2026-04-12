Video: Ederson hit by a projectile in the Turkish league

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, who plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce, was hit by a thrown object during his side’s 4-0 win over Kayseri Spor in Saturday’s Super Lig match.

According to The Mirror, the former Manchester City goalkeeper was hit by a hard object thrown from the stands.

Ederson fell to the ground in pain, holding his face, as the TV camera moved in for a close-up.

Footage shared after the match showed the camera mounted on a long arm; as soon as Ederson noticed it, he reacted angrily and shoved it away, drawing jeers from the stands.

Despite the unsportsmanlike incident, Ederson maintained his concentration to keep a clean sheet in Fenerbahe’s 4-0 win, while Kayseri Spor could now face disciplinary action, the British newspaper added.

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the Turkish league title since 2014, are trying to hotly pursue their traditional rivals and league leaders Galatasaray, bearing in mind that the latter have played an extra match.

Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeat of the season against Fatih Karagümrük, but responded with three straight wins, netting nine goals and including a victory over fourth-placed Beşiktaş.

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