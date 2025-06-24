‘Very difficult’ Neymar admission from Ronaldo amid World Cup ‘goal’ as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer seeks form & fitness at Santos

Brazil legend Ronaldo has made a “very difficult” admission when it comes to Neymar and his “goal” of gracing the 2026 World Cup.

At 33 years of age, Neymar is hoping to grace another FIFA showpiece when that event heads to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. He needs to find form and fitness prior to that.

Injury problems led to his lucrative contract at Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League being terminated, leading to a retracing of steps being taken as Neymar returned to his roots at Santos.

More physical problems have been endured there, limiting his game time and output, but Neymar is happy again on and off the field - as he prepares for the birth of his second child with partner Bruna Biancardi.

Ronaldo wants Brazil to trust the process when it comes to their talismanic No.10, with World Cup winner R9 telling Denilson’s podcast: “It’s not easy to be out for a year, come back from a serious injury and start playing again as if nothing had happened. What Neymar is going through is very natural. It’s happened to almost everyone who has had an injury that lasts more than a year. You can look at the statistics. It’s very difficult.

“Of course, when he’s playing he’ll give his best for the club, but we have to respect the plan. He doesn’t have to push himself to the limit all the time during this recovery process, especially since he’s our biggest hope for the Brazilian national team. I talked to him a lot so he could take it easy, stay focused, train hard, and keep his legs strong. The goal has to be the World Cup.”

Knee ligament damage kept Neymar sidelined for over 12 months, bringing his forgettable spell in the Middle East to a close, but he remains a match winner on his day and has seen a return to Europe at a club competing in the Champions League speculated on for 2025-26.