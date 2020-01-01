Verratti: PSG have four of the 10 best players in the world

The midfielder was full of praise for his side's attacking options after a 6-1 win over St-Etienne on Wednesday

Marco Verratti hailed 's fearsome attacking options on Wednesday, claiming his side have four of the top 10 players in the world.

PSG's firepower was on full display against St-Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final at Parc des Princes, as Thomas Tuchel's side ran out to a 6-1 win over the visitors.

Tuchel managed to find room in his formation for his side's four star attacking players this season: Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

That decision paid off as Icardi netted a hat-trick, including a goal in the second minute, while Neymar and Mbappe also scored as Wesley Fofana was sent off for the visitors 31 minutes in.

Verratti, who also started in the match, paid tribute to his side's four attacking stars after watching them run riot on Wednesday.

"It was our first match of 2020 at home," Verratti told Canal Plus. "it was also an important match because it is a quarter-final of the Coupe de la Ligue and because last year we were eliminated at this stage, that's why we started this game very seriously, we started well.

"Scoring after two minutes made it easier for us, the red [card] too. It's a deserved victory. We also said that in the locker room, you have to give everything, nonstop. At the end of the match we were all happy.

"I think we are lucky to have four players who are in the top 10 in the world. [It's] incredible to have that. That's why the coach decided to change the system because leaving one of the four on the bench is difficult."

Icardi is the only new player in PSG's attacking line this season, having arrived on loan from in the summer.

The Argentine has hit the ground running in Paris, scoring 17 times in all competitions this season. Verratti admitted that even he has been surprised at how well Icardi has taken to life with PSG.

"Mauro? He may not touch the ball, he knows the ball will reach him and he will score, he is always ready," the international said.

"This is his main characteristic of Mauro. We didn't think it was going to be as good, the first six months are always difficult, but it is incredible and we hope it will continue like this."