Vardy nets 100th Leicester goal with match-winning double

The striker reached his century with a brace against Fulham, but there is some doubt over whether his first or second strike marked the milestone

Jamie Vardy celebrated his 100th goal for on Saturday - a feat that arrived with no little confusion due to a difference of opinion over the numbers.

The forward moved to Leicester in the summer of 2012 after leading Fleetwood Town to promotion from the Conference to the Football League for the first time in their history.

He showed no sign of being overawed by the jump up in quality, helping the Foxes back into the in his second season and winning their Player of the Year award having scored 16 goals in the Championship.

Better was to come in 2015-16, as under the tutelage of Claudio Ranieri and accompanied by the likes of Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante the striker was key in Leicester's unforgettable march to their first-ever Premier League title.

And while Kante and Mahrez may have moved onto new pastures Vardy has chosen to stay at the King Power Stadium, where he has become a firm favourite with fans.

Vardy demonstrated his value to Leicester once more at the weekend, netting twice to see the hosts past in a comfortable 3-1 victory.

In the process he reached his century for the Foxes, the first man to do so since club idol Gary Lineker.

100 - Jamie Vardy has scored his 100th goal for Leicester City in all competitions, becoming the first player to achieve the feat for the Foxes since @GaryLineker. Ton. pic.twitter.com/AkuHkZzLGL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 9 de marzo de 2019

Just how many goals he has remains a point of contention, though.

The official record books state that Vardy now has 101 goals for Leicester, and that he reached three figures with his first strike of the afternoon on Saturday.

Leicester, however, maintain that the goal scored in August 2016's Community Shield defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho's did not count as an official goal.

The club's Twitter account underlined their stance by congratulating Vardy only once the second goal had entered, marking that it was his 100th "competitive" goal.

Whether he has scored 100 or 101, there is no doubt about Vardy's importance to the Foxes' cause.

He is once more Leicester's top scorer in the Premier League, with 12 goals in 25 outings so far this season.