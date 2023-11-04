‘VAR corruption is standard’ - Furious Arsenal fans fume over ‘worst decision ever’ as Newcastle’s winning goal is awarded despite four-minute check on four potential infringements

Arsenal fans were left furious after Anthony Gordon's winning goal for Newcastle stood despite a rigorous VAR check.

Arsenal fans slammed VAR

Gordon's goal checked for four minutes and six seconds

Four possible infringements were checked

WHAT HAPPENED? Anthony Gordon scored the winner for Newcastle United in the 64th minute against Arsenal to seal a crucial three points for his side in the Premier League on Saturday. VAR checked the goal for four minutes and six seconds on four potential infringements before it was allowed.

The first infringement involved checking whether the ball crossed the touchline before Joe Willock rescued it near the corner flag. The second was to check whether Joelinton pushed compatriot Gabriel inside the box while attempting a header and the third was to find out if Gordon was in an offside position before pushing the ball into the net. VAR also checked a possible handball before ultimately allowing the goal to stand.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal fans were left furious with VAR's decision as they felt that at least one out of the infringements should have stood and the goal should have been disallowed.

THE REACTION:

WHAT NEXT? After the disappointing defeat at St. James' Park, Mikel Arteta's side will now aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday.