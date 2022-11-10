Van de Beek must seek Man Utd transfer exit and 'go somewhere he feels loved', insists Evra

Patrice Evra has suggested Donny Van de Beek must leave Manchester United and ''go somewhere he feels loved''.

Van de Beek struggling at United

Had a dismal outing against Villa

Evra suggests he should leave

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch midfielder is still struggling to find his feet at Old Trafford following a £40m move from Ajax in the summer of 2020, and had a horrible outing against Aston Villa last weekend as the Red Devils went down 3-1 at Villa Park. Evra believes that although Van de Beek has plenty to offer in terms of ability, it is time for him to leave England and seek greener pastures where he will be loved and respected.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My advice to him is that he needs to go somewhere where he feels loved. The problem in England, not just Manchester, is that people don’t respect him. He’s a very good player," the former United defender told Betfair. ''He reminds me of [Henrikh Mkhitaryan and [Alexis] Sanchez when they struggled at United. When these things happen, you have to go. He’s losing his time.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek wasted the opportunity to prove his mettle against Villa and risks being relegated to the bench once again. However, Erik ten Hag still believes a spark can be found in the talented 25-year-old and hopes can be more of a threat to an opponent’s goal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? The midfielder will hope that his manager will give him another opportunity to shine against Villa once again, this time in the EFL Cup on Thursday in front of the Old Trafford faithful.