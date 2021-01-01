Valencia walk off pitch during Liga clash with Cadiz after defender Diakhaby accuses opponent of racial abuse

The French player for Los Che claimed he was the subject of discrimination, prompting his team to take action during Sunday's league fixture

Valencia walked off the pitch on Sunday during their Liga clash with Cadiz after defender Mouctar Diakhaby claimed he was racially abused by an opponent, Juan Cala.

Diakhaby was visibly upset after an altercation with Cala, with the game halting in the 30th minute as the two argued on the field.

Valencia proceeded to walk off the pitch in the wake of the incident, with Diakhaby then reportedly urging his team-mates to return to the pitch.

What happened?

The incident began with the score at 1-1 in the 29th minute, with centre-back Diakhaby moving into the midfield to confront Cala.

As play continued around them, the two were seen in a heated exchange before the referee moved to break up the pair.

Diakhaby was seen to be visibly upset as team-mates looked to break up the altercation before several moved to confront Cala themselves. Valencia then opted to walk off the pitch in support of Diakhaby.

After about 15 minutes, Valencia returned to the field, with the club saying they did so due to Diakhaby's insistence that the game should continue.

𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿



The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.#CádizValencia — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5



The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch.



WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR



𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/iPtPSpdNYv — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

Diakhaby, though, did not return and was replaced by Hugo Guillamon while Cala stayed on the field for Cadiz.

Further reading