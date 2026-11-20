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Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be set for a sensational return to La Liga as Valencia emerge as a surprise destination for the veteran goalkeeper. Despite finding his rhythm on loan at Ajax, the German international is reportedly eager to move back to Spain where he spent over a decade with Barcelona.

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Che interest in German veteran

The landscape of Spanish football could be shifting as Valencia look to secure a high-profile signing under their new American ownership. Braulio Vazquez, the sporting director at Mestalla, has reportedly begun inquiries into the availability of Ter Stegen, according to Onda Deportiva Valencia as reported by Sport. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is currently plying his trade in the Eredivisie on a temporary basis, but his heart remains set on a return to the Iberian Peninsula.

The Catalan giants currently maintain a significant financial burden regarding the goalkeeper, paying 90 percent of his wages while he is on loan. This arrangement was struck to help the club navigate salary cap restrictions and because Hansi Flick does not view the veteran as part of his long-term tactical plans. However, the emergence of interest from Valencia could provide Barcelona with a much-needed exit strategy and a way to offload a larger portion of his substantial salary.

Financial injection at Mestalla

Valencia's pursuit of Ter Stegen is fueled by a major change in the club's boardroom, which has injected fresh optimism into the fan base. US-based consortium Pitchwise Holdings recently acquired a 42% stake in the club from Peter Lim's Meriton Holdings. While the deal still awaits final clearance from the Higher Sports Council, the new backers are expected to provide the financial muscle required to move away from the relegation zone and stabilize the historic institution.

The sporting situation at Mestalla is currently dire, with Javier Aguirre’s side sitting in the penultimate spot of the league table. Having conceded 20 goals in just 12 matches, the club’s top-flight status—spanning 40 consecutive seasons—is under genuine threat. Current number one Stole Dimitrievski has faced significant backlash for his performances, making the acquisition of a proven winner like Ter Stegen a priority for the new hierarchy as they look to make an immediate impact.

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Ajax redemption fuels La Liga dream

Ter Stegen has emphatically silenced his early critics in Amsterdam, cementing his status as the undisputed number one under Michel Sanchez. The revitalised shot-stopper has been instrumental in Ajax's stellar run of form, with the Dutch giants riding an impressive wave of momentum and remaining unbeaten since a tricky European trip to Hajduk Split in mid-October.

However, despite finding a new lease of life in the Eredivisie, the undeniable allure of La Liga continues to turn the former Borussia Monchengladbach star's head. Ter Stegen initially packed his bags for the Netherlands to escape a frustrating spell on the bench at Camp Nou, but it is becoming increasingly clear that securing a permanent return to Spanish football remains the ultimate objective for the next chapter of his career.

Barcelona awaiting formal offers

Barcelona officials are currently monitoring the situation from a distance, waiting to see if the initial interest from the Che translates into a concrete proposal. The German's contract with the Blaugrana runs until 2028, but the club is keen to facilitate a permanent departure that aligns with their financial restructuring. If Valencia are willing to cover a significantly higher percentage of his wages than Ajax currently does, a deal could be struck relatively quickly during the next transfer window.