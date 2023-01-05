USWNT roster: Rapinoe & Smith out as Williams & Sonnett return for New Zealand trip

The U.S. women's national team will be without Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith for two friendlies against New Zealand in January due to injuries.

Rapinoe and Smith missing through injuries

Williams back after 10 months out

Sonnett returns for first time since July

WHAT HAPPENED? Rapinoe is out with an ankle problem while Smith has a foot injury, but Vlatko Andonovski does welcome Lynn Williams and Emily Sonnett back from long absences.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT will scope out two of its venues for this summer's Women's World Cup when it faces co-hosts New Zealand in Wellington on January 18, before meeting the Football Ferns again in Auckland on January 21.

USWNT SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (Gotham), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current).

DID YOU KNOW? The USWNT has played against New Zealand 19 times, winning 17 of those encounters, drawing once and losing once.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? The reigning world champion will train in New Zealand for six days ahead of this double header, in which it will hope for two good results after losing three of its last four games of 2022.