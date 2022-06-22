'It makes the risks worthwhile' - Emotional Horan reflects on Champions League triumph ahead of USWNT's busy summer

The American midfielder won her first European trophy after initially signing with PSG at age 18

An emotional Lindsey Horan reflected on her maiden Champions League triumph while on loan with Lyon, saying it was the type of moment that made all of the risks she has taken worthwhile.

The U.S. women's national team star started and played all 90 minutes in Lyon's win over Barcelona in May to win her first European trophy, having previously won six major honours with the Portland Thorns in the NWSL.

Horan, who made the initial leap to Europe to sign with PSG in 2012 as a teenager aged 18, ended a decade-long wait for continental silverware across the Atlantic with last month's triumph - and says the Champions League win was a career-defining moment she will never forget.

What did Horan say?

𝘼 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚 🏆@LindseyHoran describes the feeling of winning the @UWCL with @OLfeminin and what it means to her 🗯 pic.twitter.com/Z9NsfJ3Y3I — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 22, 2022

"Winning the Champions League is something I've dreamed of ever since I was a little kid," Horan stated. "To have a Champions League final like that in Turin with an almost sold-out crowd, to see the growth of women's football - that was a magical, special feeling.

"Stepping out on that field, doing something, winning something that I've always dreamed of, it's amazing for any footballer. I took that risk at 18 and it almost felt like it didn't pan out because I didn't really win anything at PSG. I got an incredible experience, learned a lot, and grew as a player and a person.

"I went into the national team and won trophies with them, won a World Cup, but felt like I still wanted more and felt that this was a risk I wanted to take. I wanted this challenge. To be able to come in on my own and win trophies, when I look back and reflect on my career, that's what makes it so worthwhile and incredible."

Horan's career so far

The 28-year-old American already has amassed plenty of career accolades across both her domestic and international career.

Horan was named NWSL MVP in 2018 after helping lead the Thorns to a 2017 title, scoring in the Championship game. Prior to her time in the NWSL, she scored 46 goals in 58 appearances for PSG, although trophies eluded her during her time in Paris.

Internationally, Horan has earned 109 caps for the USWNT over the last nine years and was a member of the 2019 World Cup-winning team.

Horan is currently in camp for friendlies against Colombia ahead of the CONCACAF W Championship.

