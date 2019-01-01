USWNT bounces back with 1-0 win at Spain

Following their first defeat in 29 games, the United States concluded its two-game European swing with a victory in Alicante

The U.S. women's national team bounced back from Saturday's loss at France with a 1-0 friendly victory at Spain on Tuesday.

The U.S. fell 3-1 to France on Saturday, the first defeat for Jill Ellis' side in a year and a half.

But the Americans put in a better performance against Spain in Alicante, and second-half substitute Christen Press scored the game's only goal with a stunning solo effort.

Just after coming off the bench following the halftime break, Press opened the scoring with a brilliant individual piece of skill.

The 30-year-old collected the ball in her own half and showed off her blistering pace by beating two defenders and finishing past goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

Article continues below

Next up for the U.S. is the SheBelieves Cup, where Ellis' side will take on Japan, England and Brazil in late February and early March.

The U.S. has been drawn into Group F alongside Sweden, Thailand and Chile for this summer's World Cup in France.