USMNT's Turner wary of the 'threat' of Arsenal team-mate Saka ahead of World Cup meeting

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner says Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka will pose a significant threat to his side when they face England at the World Cup.

Saka scored twice as England beat Iran

Young forward excellent for Arsenal

Team-mate Turner full of praise for him

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka got off to a fine start in the competition as he scored two in England's 6-2 win against Iran on Monday. He will be out to upset his fellow Arsenal player on Friday when the Three Lions come up against the USMNT with the aim of making it two straight victories.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for his assessment of the 21-year-old, Turner told reporters: "I think it's pretty clear. He is one of the younger stars of world football. You know, he's a top, top player and I think you don't need me to tell anybody on our team how much of a threat that he poses in the game. He's scoring goals in a variety of ways. He's really developed in maturity. He's gotten stronger.

"I've only worked with him for a few months, but I'm looking forward to playing against familiar faces. And again, I think he's a really, really good player that can that can change any game that he takes part of."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka has been key to Arsenal's strong Premier League campaign so far. He has scored four times and registered four assists to help the Gunners go five points clear at the top of the table after 14 matches.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED STATES & ENGLAND? After Friday's match between the pair, England will complete their group stage campaign with a game against Wales, while USMNT will take on Iran in their third match.