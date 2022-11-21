USMNT starting lineup vs Wales: Pulisic makes World Cup debut while Aaronson and Reyna benched

United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter picked Christian Pulisic as expected but left Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna on the bench.

Pulisic starts at left wing

Josh Sargent gets nod at striker

Aaronson, Reyna snubbed for Tim Weah

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter made a surprising call by selecting Weah to play on the wing instead of Aaronson or Reyna, who are now likely to feature as substitutes. Sargent, meanwhile, got picked over Jesus Ferreira for the World Cup opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT's defense and midfield against Wales are set up as anticipated, with Tyler Adams getting the captain's armband.

USMNT XI TO FACE WALES: Turner; Robinson, Zimmerman, Ream, Dest; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Pulisic, Sargent, Weah.

DID YOU KNOW? The USMNT has advanced in all five World Cups in which it avoided defeat in its opening match, while it's failed to advance in all five World Cups in which it lost its opener.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will meet England on Friday in its second World Cup outing. The Three Lions won their opener against Iran 6-2.