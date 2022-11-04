'It's going to show whether I'm there or I'm not' - USMNT star Musah on facing England and Wales at World Cup

Yunus Musah says he is looking forward to finding out exactly where he stands on the global stage as he prepares for the upcoming World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Musah and the U.S. men's national team are set to face Wales, England and Iran in Qatar at the upcoming tournament. Born in the U.S. but raised in England, Musah is particularly looking forward to facing the Three Lions and Wales as he looks to find out how he stacks up against British players on the big stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's going to show whether I'm there or I'm not," he told CBS Sports. "We're going [to Qatar] to do our best, to win as many games as possible, go far the competition and be as ambitious as possible. We want to go all the way. We feel like we're a team that is capable of doing that."

He added: "We're at a good level now and we should be even better level in four years time, playing in big clubs, being important players in big clubs, which most people already are. If the team's good right now, imagine in four years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has already spoken about his excitement for that England game, having grown up in Arsenal's academy. Musah has warned friends Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka that he wants to "smash" them as he admitted the game will be a special moment for him and his friends and family back home.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Musah is one of several young USMNT stars looking to take a big step forward in their career at this tournament. The Valencia midfielder is one key piece of a young squad headlined by the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna, all players with big-game experience in the world's top leagues.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? Musah and Valencia have two more games left before the start of the World Cup: a visit to Real Sociedad on Sunday and a clash with Real Betis at home on November 10.