'I take responsibility' - USMNT star Folarin Balogun fronts up after missing TWO penalties for Monaco

USMNT star Folarin Balogun apologized on social media for his two missed penalties Friday afternoon.

WHAT HAPPENED? On social media platform X, formerly twitter, Balogun posted an apology to both fans and his teammates over his poor performance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's first start was in front of his new home fans, and it could not have gone worse. Two missed penalties and a 1-0 loss leaves much to be desired, but the Ligue 1 side might have to be patient before their new striker finds his stride. The 22-year-old has a chance to redeem himself next weekend now.

WHAT THEY SAID?: He wrote: "It is difficult to turn the page on last nights defeat. I know how much this game meant to the fans and us a team. I take responsibility but failed on this occasion I will always believe in myself and my focus is to make it right and help us all reach our objectives!"

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The USMNT star and Monaco take on Marseille on Saturday, September 30.